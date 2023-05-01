Man Utd monitor Roma striker Tammy Abraham as transfer alternative to Spurs star Harry Kane

Manchester United have reportedly made Roma striker Tammy Abraham an alternative summer transfer option to Tottenham talisman Harry Kane.

Red Devils looking to land a new No.9

Tottenham talisman is top target

Another England frontman on their radar

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are very much in the market for a new No.9, with various options being considered. A proven Premier League performer would be their preference, with Kane – who now sits level with Wayne Rooney on 208 goals in the English top-flight – identified as the top target at Old Trafford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs have, however, shown before that they will make it difficult for rivals to free prized assets from their clutches, with big money set to be demanded for Kane despite the fact that he is approaching the final year of his contract in north London.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With there no guarantee that Kane can be lured to Old Trafford, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that United are also monitoring former Chelsea frontman Abraham. The 25-year-old England international hit 27 goals for Roma last season – making history in the process as the highest-scoring Englishman across a single Serie A campaign - with a further nine efforts added to that tally this term.

WHAT NEXT? Abraham is also set to come with a hefty price tag, as Chelsea included a £70 million ($88m) buy-back option in the deal that took him to Italy. That could lead United back to Kane – or see them change tack completely, as they move instead for an unproven Premier League talent such as Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen.