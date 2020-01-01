Man Utd records no motivation for Maguire ahead of another trip out on the road

The Red Devils have been countering their struggles at Old Trafford with a productive run on their travels, with a trip to West Ham next on the agenda

Harry Maguire insists records act as no added motivation for as they look to extend their winning run on the road this season to five Premier League games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been fluffing their lines at Old Trafford, with home form proving hard to come by, but a faultless sequence of results has been collected on their travels.

United have not made life easy for themselves, having fallen behind in each of their top-flight away games so far, but 12 points have been picked up from four fixtures.

More teams

, Newcastle, and have all been seen off, with West Ham next up for Solskjaer’s side on Saturday.

Victory at the London Stadium would see United’s class of 2020-21 emulate the efforts of Ron Atkinson’s side from 1985-86 that opened up their season with five successive away wins.

Maguire is adamant that opportunities to make history hold no extra weight for the Red Devils, with full focus and commitment given to each passing contest – regardless of where it is being staged.

The United captain told the club’s official website: “Every game we play, we have a great incentive to go and win. I don’t really look into the stats and figures.

“I don’t want to jinx anything, I just want to get the three points and that’ll be the focus come Saturday.

“Like I said, the home form hasn’t been great and we need to improve on that but now it’s another game where we try and get three points and that’s what we’ll look at it as.”

United’s form away from Old Trafford has been helping to make them competitive in the Premier League this season, while easing some of the pressure on Solskjaer, and Maguire is eager to see the Red Devils kick on from this point at home and abroad.

He added, with a 3-1 defeat to suffered last time out: “It’s an amazing away run we’ve been on. Our home form hasn’t been good enough, like I’ve said, but our away form has been really good. We’ve shown great spirit.

Article continues below

“We’ve been losing in all four away matches [we have won this season], which is an incredible stat. It shows the spirit and the character in the group. We never give in and always fight to the end and we’ve scored some late winners.

“Our confidence is high, even after a defeat [to PSG], where we felt like the performance was there but the game was decided on fine margins.

“We’re confident, we know it’s going to be a tough game [at West Ham] but we go there trying to get the three points.”