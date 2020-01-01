Man Utd reach €55m agreement to sign Bruno Fernandes

have reached an agreement to sign C.P. midfielder Bruno Fernandes in a deal worth an initial €55 million (£47m/$60m).

Goal can confirm that following a breakthrough in talks between the two clubs on Tuesday, the deal is close to being completed ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

United could pay up to €80m (£68m/$88m) for the international with a number of additional clauses having been agreed between the two parties.

It is understood that €10m of those add-ons should be relatively straightforward to achieve, but the details involved in the final €15m are far less likely to be reached.

Talks between United and Sporting had broken down in recent days with the clubs too far apart when it came to a valuation of Fernandes.

Sporting had been holding out for €80m, with United only willing to offer an initial €50m, with a further €10.5m in add-ons.

Those add-ons included the 25-year-old winning the Ballon d'Or and the Red Devils winning the Premier League, and though it is understood they remain part of the deal, Sporting were unhappy that even with their inclusion the total amount would fall some way short of their valuation.

More to follow...