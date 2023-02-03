Man Utd 'practically agree' new Garnacho contract with wonderkid set to stay at Old Trafford until 2028

Alejandro Garnacho is set to sign a new contract that will keep him at Manchester United until 2028, according to a report.

Garnacho and Man Utd in agreement

Only details of image rights to be finalised

Winger to sign on for next five years

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have been in negotiations with the 18-year-old over a new contract and AS reports that the deal is almost wrapped up. Both parties are happy with the financial aspects, leaving just the distribution of image rights to be settled before the deal can be confirmed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reports in England last month stated that United wanted to tie Garnacho downto an eight-year contract - the longest in the club's history - but that the winger was pushing for a shorter deal. However, United appear to have reached a compromise to ensure they tie down the highly-rated youngster.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Garnacho, who joined United from Atletico Madrid's youth academy in 2020, has made 20 appearances for Erik ten Hag's team this season, scoring in a Premier League match against Fulham and in a 1-0 Europa League win at Real Sociedad.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO? The teenager will hope to be involved for United when they take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.