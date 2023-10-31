Man Utd players question Erik ten Hag's tactics after Bruno Fernandes & Victor Lindelof struggle in unnatural roles against Man City

Manchester United players reportedly questioned Erik ten Hag's tactics after Sunday's derby defeat against Manchester City.

Players question Ten Hag's tactics

Lindelof & Fernandes in different positions

Substitutes lacked impact

WHAT HAPPENED? The Sun reported that a handful of United players spoke up about confusion at some of Ten Hag's tactical choices for the Manchester derby, after the team were beaten 3-0 by rivals City. The result leaves United languishing in eighth in the Premier League table, and eight points outside the top-four.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Victor Lindelof started at left-back, which wasn't a first for the Swede this season, as Sergio Reguilon had only managed an hour on his return to the starting XI against Copenhagen after a month-long absence through injury and illness. Bruno Fernandes started on the right wing and struggled to make any impact on the game, which was another alleged bone of contention from the players. Meanwhile, Antony and Mason Mount came off the bench in the second half and had minimal impact, with Ten Hag unable to change the momentum of the game with his substitutions.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG? The United boss has to quickly prepare a team for Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth round tie with a Newcastle, who have already knocked Manchester City out of the competition this season and will be looking revenge for February's final. It remains to be seen what changes, if any, Ten Hag will make.