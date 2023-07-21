Double deal! Man Utd pair Dean Henderson and Anthony Elanga in talks with Nottingham Forest

- Forest target two Manchester United players
- Henderson seeks permanent exit from Old Trafford
- United want to recoup £10 million from Elanga's transfer.
WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Times, Henderson, who spent the previous season on loan at Forest, is eager to leave Old Trafford on a permanent basis after the arrival of Andre Onana. The 26-year-old shot-stopper has struggled to gain regular minutes at United and, with the arrival of Onana, prefers to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere where he is guaranteed playing time.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Meanwhile, Manchester United are open to letting Swedish winger Elanga go for a transfer fee of around £10 million ($13m). Everton were previously been interested in signing the 21-year-old, but Elanga reportedly turned down the move as he had concerns regarding how he would fit into Sean Dyche’s system on Merseyside, clearing the path for Forest to strike a deal.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Forest have also been linked with former Chelsea defender Ola Aina as he is currently a free agent after his contract with Torino expired in June. They are also trying to sign Monaco full-back Ismail Jakobs to further strengthen their defence ahead of the 2023-24 season.
IN THREE PHOTOS:GettyGettyGetty
WHAT NEXT? As the transfer window progresses, negotiations between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will continue. If the agreements are successful, Henderson could find himself as Forest's first-choice goalkeeper, while Elanga could have the chance to further his career and development at a new club.