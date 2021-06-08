Man Utd midfielder Van de Beek ruled out of Netherlands' Euro 2020 campaign
Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of Euro 2020 with the Netherlands through injury.
The 24-year-old has not featured in either of his country's warm-up games and it has now been confirmed he will not recover in time for the tournament, which begins on Friday.
In a statement, the Dutch FA said a replacement would not be called up to replace the former Ajax midfielder.
More to follow.