Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes suspended for Europa League quarter-final second leg vs Sevilla

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes will miss the Red Devils' second leg of their Europa League knockout tie with Sevilla to suspension.

Midfielder suspended for card accumulation

Given yellow for handball

Scores level ahead of return

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese midfielder was booked for a contentious handball late in the first half, and will have to watch the second leg of the knockout tie from the stands after accumulating too many yellow cards. Fernandes' absence will be a blow as United will head to Sevilla with the tie level at 2-2, after the Red Devils threw away a two-goal lead at Old Trafford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United took control of the tie with two goals from Marcel Sabitzer but saw the game slip away thanks to late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire. The Red Devils also saw Raphael Varane go off with a problem at half-time and Lisandro Martinez carried off late on with what looked to be a serious injury.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Although Fernandes is suspended for the Europa League, he will still appear in the Premier League, and will be expected to start when United travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.