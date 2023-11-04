No Marcus Rashford for Manchester United! Erik ten Hag without forward after training injury as Raphael Varane again named on bench to face Fulham

Manchester United have been dealt yet another injury blow with Marcus Rashford ruled out of their Premier League trip to Fulham on Saturday.

Rashford out of Fulham game

Suffered 'heavy knock' in training

Varane returns to bench after illness

WHAT HAPPENED? According to journalist Samuel Luckhurst, Rashford travelled down to London with the United squad despite suffering a "heavy knock to the leg" in training. The 26-year-old failed a late fitness test and was not named in the starting XI or on the bench.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Speaking to TNT Sports before the match, manager Erik ten Hag confirmed the absence was fitness-related, not due to disciplinary reasons. The Dutchman explained: "Rashford was travelling with us but then he didn’t make it. He’s not fit”.

Pressed on whether he would’ve started if he was fit, Ten Hag replied: “Yes".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's another injury blow for the United boss, who is already without Casemiro, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia. However, the good news is that Raphael Varane has been named in the squad after missing the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle through illness, although he is only granted a place on the bench.

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? With United's Champions League future hanging in the balance, Ten Hag will hope that Rashford is fit for Wednesday's clash with FC Copenhagen in Denmark.