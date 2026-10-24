'They talk too much!' - Man Utd managerial candidates blast 'out of control' dressing room as Michael Carrick nears the sack

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Manchester United find themselves in a familiar state of turmoil as potential managerial successors express serious reservations about the culture within the first-team squad. With Michael Carrick fighting for his job, those tipped to replace him have reportedly identified a lack of discipline as the club's primary internal hurdle.

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Dressing room indiscipline alarms suitors

Manchester United’s worst start to a campaign in 40 years has left Carrick on the brink of dismissal. With just one victory in seven Premier League matches, the club are exploring alternatives to the coach they appointed in the summer. However, those approached to take over at Old Trafford are reportedly alarmed by the current squad dynamics.

The Red Devils recently suffered a humiliating 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como in Italy. This dismal run has prompted unprecedented public outbursts from senior players, severely damaging the dressing room's reputation among top European coaches.

Potential successors have highlighted a severe lack of respect and discipline within the ranks. First-team stars have a history of outlasting permanent managers at Old Trafford, frequently facing accusations of playing major roles in dismissals and downing tools during difficult periods.

Outbursts highlight internal chaos

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Over the past fortnight, the fractured nature of the United squad has become public knowledge. Following a defeat to Atletico Madrid, Lisandro Martinez openly criticised technical director Jason Wilcox. The defender claimed Wilcox failed to assemble a squad capable of competing across four competitions.

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Club captain Bruno Fernandes then targeted Carrick directly. Speaking after Wednesday's heavy loss to Como, the Portuguese midfielder blamed the manager's tactics for a performance where United were continually exposed and ripped apart.

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These public complaints have not gone unnoticed by potential replacements. According to The Telegraph, a source close to one candidate stated: "It’s clear they need order and discipline. The dressing room is out of control and that is the first thing to fix."

Another candidate's confidant shared similar sentiments. They claimed that the players "talk too much" and must show far more respect for a club of United's stature.

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Carrick fights back as successors circle

Despite the mounting pressure, Carrick remains defiant. Speaking ahead of the upcoming Premier League fixture against Bournemouth, the manager reiterated his demand for maximum effort from his squad - echoing the exact message he delivered in the aftermath of the Como disaster.

The club hierarchy, however, are actively evaluating heavy-hitting replacements. Julian Nagelsmann, the 39-year-old former Germany and Bayern Munich boss, is reportedly high on the shortlist and remains open to taking the reins.

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Eddie Howe is also highly regarded by the United board. Although he stepped down from Newcastle United in the summer intending to take a break from the game, the opportunity to manage the massive Manchester outfit could cut his sabbatical short.

Immediate pressure and future prospects

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Carrick must immediately secure a positive result against Bournemouth to temporarily ease the intense scrutiny on his position. Another domestic setback could force the board's hand before the situation completely unravels.

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If a change is made, the incoming manager will inherit a deeply flawed squad that requires immediate structural discipline. With out-of-work options like Premier League winner Antonio Conte, alongside employed targets such as Unai Emery and Fabian Hurzeler, United's decision-makers must find a disciplinarian capable of handling one of football's most demanding environments.