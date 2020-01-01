‘Man Utd’s interest in Maddison won’t worry Leicester’ – Midfielder in ‘no mad rush’ to leave, says Elliott

The ex-Foxes star is not surprised by talk of interest in the England international, but sees no reason why he would push for a move to Old Trafford

Leicester will not be “unduly worried” by the ongoing speculation suggesting that James Maddison is a top transfer target for , says Matt Elliott.

With another transfer window now open, rumours of interest from Old Trafford in the international refuse to go away.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he would like to add in January, while hinting at creative reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Maddison, who has starred in the Premier League since linking up with Leicester, would appear to fit the mould for United.

The Foxes, though, currently sit three places and 14 points above the Red Devils and Elliott sees no reason why a prized asset at the King Power Stadium would want to push for a move.

The ex-Leicester defender told Sky Sports: “Yes of course it's vital for any team to keep your best players but I don't think it's anything that unduly worries the manager and the board.

“Maddison is a top-class player, of course he is, but he's still in the development stage and I don't think he's in any mad rush to be leaving Leicester City.

“Who would? Even if the big boys come in and make huge offers Leicester are not in a situation where they need to sell.

“They have the financial backing, they have the progress they're making, and they have the platform for the players to go and showcase themselves so I don't think it's anything that unduly worries Leicester City.

“And even if one, or even two, were to go they show they have the reinforcements ready to come in.”

Leicester have a trophy challenge in 2019-20 to use as a bargaining tool in any efforts to keep key men at the club or bring fresh faces on board.

They are set to take in the first leg of a semi-final clash with on Wednesday and Elliott, who netted twice to help the Foxes to that trophy back in the 2000 final, believes there are many benefits to be found in domestic cup competition for Brendan Rodgers.

He added: "This modern-day crop are going onto big things, I think that's quite evident in how they're playing.

"To be featuring in big games like this is part of their development but it's something they'll be able to handle.

"They're almost expecting to be involved in these showcase events and long may it continue in the future.

"Part of the progression under Brendan Rodgers is to play in these big games, whether it's in the Carabao Cup, the , and who knows maybe in the next season.

"But without getting ahead of themselves I think they'll be highly confident they can go on and reach the final at least and then see what happens."