Manchester United and Liverpool target Daka: I can be like Aubameyang, Salah and Mane

The 22-year-old striker has attracted plenty of attention since joining Red Bull Salzburg in 2017 and is aiming to emulate Premier League stars

Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka has backed himself for big things in the future, saying he could go on to emulate fellow African stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The 22-year-old has been tipped to join the trio in the Premier League, having been linked with moves to , , , and during the last transfer window.

Daka has started the current season in red-hot form, scoring 15 goals in 17 matches in all competitions for the Austrian side.

The Zambian has looked to the Premier League for inspiration, believing he could follow in the footsteps of some of Africa's best.

"To see our big brothers like Aubameyang, Salah, Mane, it's something that gives me the dream that I can also make it," Daka told BBC Sport. "I can be like them. They are my inspiration, knowing that they also come from Africa.

"I think when people are making those kinds of comparisons, it's great, looking at the status of Sadio Mane, the kind of football he plays and the kind of person that he is."

Daka's national team coach Milutin Sredejovic agreed with his star forward's assessment that big things lie ahead.

"I would say he's on the road to replace what Samuel Eto'o once was in representing Africa and African football," Sredejovic said. "He could be compared to Sadio Mane or Samuel Eto'o, with the level of skill and speed that he has. With the sense for space, sense of positioning, in the right place at the right time."

Salzburg has become a jumping-off point for top talent in recent years, with Erling Haaland, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mane himself among those who have moved to a bigger club from the Austrian side. Daka is careful not to speculate too much about his future, but he believes that his next club must view him as a long-term investment.

Speaking about a potential next club, Daka said: "The most vital thing that I've noticed is that the club [doesn't] focus much about receiving big money for players. They're more concerned about the development of the player."