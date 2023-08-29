Man Utd and Liverpool battling it out to sign World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa with Red Devils currently in pole position

Ritabrata Banerjee
Hinata Miyazawa Japan Women 2023Getty Images
H. MiyazawaManchester UnitedLiverpoolTransfersJapanWomen's Super League

Manchester United could beat Liverpool in securing the signature of Japan's Women's World Cup star Hinata Miyazawa.

  • Man Utd, Liverpool in race to sign Japan's Miyazawa
  • Red Devils ahead of Reds
  • WSL transfer window open until September 14

WHAT HAPPENED? The two English giants are currently competing to sign Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa, but the Red Devils are currently favourites to land the Japanese midfielder, according to ata football.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Miyazawa enjoyed great success in the recently concluded Women's World Cup where she scored five goals in the competition including four in the group stages as Japan qualified for the knockouts by topping their group.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Hinata Miyazawa Japan Women's World Cup 2023Getty

Marc Skinner 2022GettyMatt Beard Liverpool Women's Super League 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United and Liverpool have time until September 14 - the end of the WSL summer transfer window - to negotiate a deal with Miyazawa who is currently plying her trade with WE League side Mynavi Sendai.

Editors' Picks