Man Utd legend urges Solskjaer to 'get rid' of those lacking commitment to the cause

With questions surrounding a number of players at Old Trafford, Steve Coppell believes anyone not buying into a long-term project should be sold

need to “get rid” of anyone who is not fully committed to the long-term plans being put in place at Old Trafford, says Steve Coppell.

Speculation continues to surround the future of many a high-profile figure at the Theatre of Dreams.

Some senior stars will be moving on at the end of their current deals, with no fresh terms in place for the likes of Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Antonio .

Others, such as Paul Pogba and David de Gea, are generating transfer talk once more heading towards the summer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that there will be plenty of movement in and out over the coming months, with United looking to freshen up their squad ahead of 2019-20.

Former Red Devils star Coppell believes some tough calls may have to be made, with it imperative that those who do not want to be at the club are ushered swiftly towards the exits.

A man who spent nine years at Old Trafford as a player told talkSPORT: “There’s no real consistency now and rotation is such that it’s hard for any players to really cement their place in the team.

“You get your four or five stars, and that’s what United are looking for at the moment.

“The Pogbas, the goalkeeper… there seems to be so much indecision with the key players within the team, whether they want to stay, whether they want to go.

“If they want to go, get rid of them!

“Get people who want to play, who have the pride in the shirt, where playing for Manchester United actually means something special for them.

“It is without doubt one of the most special clubs in world football and you need players who are 100 per cent committed rather than looking for a next contract maybe at another club or maybe in another country.

“Manchester United demand what their supporters provide on a weekly basis, which is 100 per cent commitment.”

United need everybody, on and off the field, to be pulling in the same direction over the next few weeks.

They have just four games left to take in this season, as they continue to chase down a top-four finish, with the first of those set to see them play host to arch-rivals City on Wednesday in a derby date with plenty riding on it.