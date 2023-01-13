Man Utd legend Eric Cantona reveals he was energised by the 'ghosts of the past' when wearing iconic No.7 jersey

Eric Cantona has revealed how he was inspired by the club's history when he first signed for Manchester United from Leeds.

WHAT HAPPENED? Cantona has spoken about his time at Man Utd and how he felt when he first joined the club back in 1992. The Frenchman arrived at Old Trafford with the Red Devils searching for a first title since 1967. Cantona admits he could feel he the weight of history on his shoulders and says it helped inspire him on the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I felt the step up. I felt the ghosts of the past at Man Utd. Sometimes the ghosts of the past for some players it can paralyse, for me it was helpful," he told BT Sport’s What I Wore. "I felt the energy of the ghosts of the past makes me even stronger."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Cantona also spoke about how much he loved wearing the iconic No. 7 shirt at Old Trafford.

"I started to play with the No, 7 because Bryan Robson was old, too old," he said with a smile." I started playing with this number. I loved this number. The number I have on the back was important to how I feel. If I don’t feel good, I don’t feel good. I cannot play well. When I wore this shirt for the first time, I felt like I had worn it forever."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cantona's arrival at Man Utd from Leeds was the catalyst for an era of dominance and success for the Red Devils. The Frenchman helped the club to four Premier League titles and two FA Cup crowns in his five years to cement his place as a bona fide club legend.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils face a crunch Premier League clash against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

