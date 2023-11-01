'Don't know where you got that idea!' - Man Utd legend David Beckham sends message to Harry Kane after Bayern Munich star's stunning goal from inside his own half against Darmstadt

David Beckham teased Harry Kane with a message after the Bayern Munich star's stunning goal from inside his own half against Darmstadt.

Kane scored outrageous long-ranger

Echoed Beckham's strike for Man Utd in 1997

United legend sends message to striker

WHAT HAPPENED? The England captain got the Allianz Arena on its feet with a stunning effort from inside his own half in Bayern's 8-0 win over Darmstadt in the Bundesliga. After receiving the ball in the centre circle, he took a glance and chipped the ball over the keeper's head into the back of the net, closely imitating Beckham's strike for Manchester United against Wimbledon in 1996. Beckham took to Instagram to congratulate Kane and also had a light banter with the striker as he wrote: "I mean don't know where you got that idea from @harrykane What a Goal."

Kane put that comment up on his Instagram story and replied: "Respect (along with a handshake emoji) @davidbeckham".

@harrykane Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane went on to bag a hat-trick against Darmstadt, his second for Bayern, and is currently the only player in Europe's top five football leagues with more than 15 goal involvements, with 12 strikes and five assists in nine outings.

WHAT NEXT? Kane will be eager to add to his goal tally when Bayern face Saarbrucken in a DFB-Pokal second-round clash on Wednesday.