'Do I look like an angry Scotsman?!' - Man Utd legend Carrick reveals whether he'll imitate Ferguson's management style at Middlesbrough

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United midfielder has accepted his first permanent job in management at Middlesbrough and been asked about his management style. Carrick played under Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford and was asked if he would emulate the Scot's infamous dressing room rants.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If it needs be, yes! I have a stubborn streak. I did it certain times as a player and coach. It is not happy faces all the time. It is a mix," he told reporters.

Ferguson was also known for his ruthless approach to Man Utd players but Carrick said he will do things his own way. "Do I look like an angry Scot?!" he joked. "You have to treat individuals differently. Which he did. I have to trust my instincts and not copy too much."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carrick won 17 trophies during his 12 years as a player at Manchester United before joining the coaching staff at Old Trafford. He took charge of three first-team games, winning two and drawing one, after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure and has now opted to replace Chris Wilder at Middlesbrough.

WHAT NEXT FOR CARRICK? The new boss will take charge of his first Middlesbrough game on Saturday against Preston in the Championship.