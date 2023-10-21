Man Utd's left-back woes continue! Luke Shaw set to miss another FIVE WEEKS as Red Devils scramble to find solution that's seen midfielder Sofyan Amrabat fill in

Erik ten Hag has suggested that Manchester United will be without Luke Shaw until after the November international break.

WHAT HAPPENED? The left-back has been absent since August after starting United's first two games of the season. And while Ten Hag was able to share some positive news about Aaron Wan-Bissaka, he appeared to rule out Shaw's return until after the November international break.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Of course, they are closer," Ten Hag explained to the press ahead of his side's trip to Sheffield United. "But, for instance, Luke Shaw, I don't expect him back in this block of games. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, I don't think he's too far away from returning into team training and so back in the team."

The Dutchman went on to explain how injuries have affected United's form this season. "If you can't use, every time, the same players, you can't bring in the routines. Some routines slipped away in the last weeks and that had a bad effect on the results."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shaw's continued absence has proved a real headache for his manager, with Ten Hag having had to use Sergio Reguilon, Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof and even midfielder Sofyan Amrabat in the left-back position. United have not been helped by further injuries to Wan-Bissaka and Lisandro Martinez, with Jonny Evans having featured heavily in recent weeks to provide cover.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag has another injury conundrum to solve as United travel across The Pennines to face Sheffield United without Casemiro.