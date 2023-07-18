Man Utd re-sign Jonny Evans! Former youth-team graduate completes shock Old Trafford return and is included in squad to face Lyon

Manchester United have completed the shock short-term signing of their former defender Jonny Evans.

Evans back at United after eight years

Set to play in pre-season

'Considering options' after Leicester exit

WHAT HAPPENED? The club announced they had re-signed Evans, 35, on a 'short term deal' after he'd trained with the club's Under-21s following his departure from Leicester City at the end of the 2022-23 season. According to the statement, Evans has impressed impressed Erik ten Hag and other coaches and has been involved in first team sessions too.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He is now set to be included in United's squad for their upcoming pre-season friendly against Lyon at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, before flying out to San Diego with the club's academy on pre-season tour. Defenders Tyrell Malacia and Rhys Bennett are both ruled out of the upcoming trips to Scotland and the USA due to injury.

It is not yet clear whether Evans will remain with United on a longer term basis. He's been heavily linked with Everton and Celtic but will don the United shirt against Lyon for the first time since 2015.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? They take on Lyon in Edinburgh on July 19 – the club's first game in Scotland for 13 years.