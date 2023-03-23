Man Utd hit with FA charge for surrounding referee before Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian red cards in chaotic FA Cup tie with Fulham

Manchester United are likely to be punished by the FA after being charged for their conduct during the comeback victory against Fulham.

  • Man Utd charged over players' treatment of referee
  • Mitrovic and Silva also charged with haranguing official
  • Incident took place after Willian blocked shot with hand

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association after players surrounded referee Chris Kavanagh during their 2-1 comeback win over Fulham last Sunday. It happened after Willian blocked a Jadon Sancho shot with his hand, leading to the Brazilian being shown a straight red card after a VAR review and conceding a penalty.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mitrovic has already been charged with violent and improper conduct while Silva was accused used of using allegedly abusive language and Fulham were charged for not controlling their players.

WHAT NEXT? United, currently on international break, have until March 27 to respond to the charges.

