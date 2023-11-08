How Man Utd defenders Harry Maguire & Raphael Varane conspired to concede a penalty against Copenhagen - explained

Manchester United's clash at Copenhagen on Wednesday turned on its head after defenders Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane had a moment to forget.

United started strongly with Hojlund brace

But conceded after Rashford red

Maguire and Varane gave away penalty for 2-2

WHAT HAPPENED? A Rasmus Hojlund double had put United in the driving seat, only for Marcus Rashford's controversial red card to completely alter proceedings. Copenhagen pulled one back just three minutes later, before a penalty was awarded nine minutes into first-half stoppage time.

WHY WAS IT GIVEN? With United up against it late on, the ball bounced around in their box. It appeared to initially strike the arm of Varane before hitting Maguire's arm just moments later as he tussled with Diogo Goncalves. It is unclear exactly which handball was responsible for the decision to award the penalty, or whether both contributed. But the outstretched nature of the England international's limb likely did him no favours, despite him being close to the Copenhagen man when the ball ricocheted off him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United players and supporters alike will likely feel aggrieved off the back of two big decisions. But those on the pitch had no time to dwell, as Goncalves' converted spot-kick drew the home side level and set up a pressure-filled second 45 for Erik ten Hag's side.

Article continues below

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT'S NEXT FOR UNITED: After a rollercoaster of a match on Wednesday night, Ten Hag will take his side to Premier League strugglers Luton on Saturday.