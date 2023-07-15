Man Utd turn down Galastasaray offer for Fred amid interest from Saudi clubs

- Fred could leave due to Mason Mount arrival
- Galatasaray make first bid
- Offer rejected by United amid other interest
WHAT HAPPENED? United have, according to The Daily Mail, rejected the offer and it's not certain whether Galatasaray will make a second attempt. United value Fred at around £20 million ($26m).
THE BIGGER PICTURE: There's also interest from Fulham for Fred, with boss Marco Silva reportedly a fan of the 30-year-old. The report speculates that Fulham could be the most likely team to meet United's valuation.
AND WHAT'S MORE: There is also interest from Saudi Arabia, but no side has presented a formal offer yet.
IN TWO PHOTOS:GettyLucas Figueiredo/CBF
WHAT NEXT FOR FRED? The player has recently switched agencies, no doubt hoping that the move will help him earn a transfer away from United after five years at Old Trafford. With Mason Mount arriving, Fred could be surplus to requirements, and a move could be best for all concerned.