'Do you think I am bothered?' - Man Utd flop Wilfried Zaha makes 'build or die' admission when reflecting on failed Old Trafford spell ahead of Champions League return with Galatasaray

Galatasaray's Wilfried Zaha made a "build or die" admission when reflecting on his failed Manchester United stint ahead of his return to Old Trafford.

WHAT HAPPENED? Zaha spent two years at United, where he appeared in just five matches in all competitions and was twice sent out on loan to Crystal Palace and Cardiff City. In 2015, the winger went back to Crystal Palace on a permanent transfer and spent another eight seasons at the club before leaving them as a free agent to join Galatasaray this summer. Ahead of facing the Red Devils in the Champions League, Zaha claimed that he is not "bothered" about how his Old Trafford career panned out because it helped him to become stronger mentally.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the former Crystal Palace star said: "I'll be honest, when you look at my face do you think I am bothered at all? No. I went through a phase in my career, you either build from it or die. It built my character. I was determined not to let my career die out."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Ivory Coast international netted 68 goals in 291 Premier League appearances for the Eagles, with one of those goals coming against United in 2020.

Reflecting on that strike, Zaha added: "It was just a normal league game. I had my past here but I was 19 or 20. When I went back to Palace and had league games against them, it was just work. I felt no different."

WHAT NEXT? Since joining the Turkish giants in the summer, the 30-year-old has scored once and provided one assist in six appearances. He is likely to start against United in the Champions League on Tuesday.