Manchester United and Crystal Palace have both been fined £55,000 for their parts in the brawl that saw Casemiro 'strangle' Will Hughes.

United accept fine, Palace denied involvement

Casemiro got three-match ban for red

Clubs fined for player behaviour

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian midfielder was sent off and banned for three domestic games for his role in the melee – which happened in United's 2-1 home win over Palace on February 4 – as he appeared to grab Will Hughes by the throat.

The Football Association (FA) have now confirmed both clubs have been fined for 'failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident came about in the 67th minute of the game, at which stage United were 2-0 up and cruising. Palace reduced their arrears against Erik ten Hag's 10 men, who then clung on to the win.

The FA statement reveals that United accepted the charge, whereas Palace denied their part in any confrontation and were subsequently found guilty by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

WHAT NEXT? United's next game is a home clash against West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round, while Palace's next game is away at Aston Villa in the league on Saturday.