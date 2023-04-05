Man Utd's decision to 'dump' Cristiano Ronaldo for Wout Weghorst branded 'one of the worst in football history' by Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has labelled Manchester United's decision to "dump" Cristiano Ronaldo for Wout Weghorst "one of the worst in football history".

Ronaldo left United in December

Erik ten Hag brought in Weghorst to fill No.9 spot

Morgan used CR7's form to criticise decision

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal star was on target again for current employers Al-Nassr with an electrifying brace that rolled back the years against Al-Adalah. Morgan, the man responsible for the interview which eventually saw Ronaldo ejected from United in December, once again hailed the 38-year-old's quality, while drawing a critical comparison to current forward man Weghorst.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Two more goals for @Cristiano so far tonight," the TV presenter wrote in a tweet. "Including this superb one which once again suggests [Erik] Ten Hag’s decision to dump him for Wout Weghorst was one of the worst in football history."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tuesday's brace took Ronaldo's tally to 11 goals in 11 matches for the Saudi outfit, while Weghorst is still waiting to open his Premier League account for United after amassing just two goals in 19 starts across all competitions. Such a return has raised doubts over the Burnley loanee's suitability as a long-term option, certainly with Erik ten Hag's side dropping out of the Champions League places after their 2-0 loss to Newcastle on Sunday.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Morgan's comment does ignore Weghorst's contribution beyond goals, though, as his introduction and Ronaldo's departure has certainly allowed room for Marcus Rashford to flourish in a stellar season for the 25-year-old - even if he did go missing against the Magpies.