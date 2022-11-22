Cristiano Ronaldo
Man Utd confirm Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave club by mutual agreement with immediate effect
Gill Clark
9:41 PM GMT+4 22/11/2022
- Man Utd issue statement
- Confirm Ronaldo exit
- Forward leaves with 'immediate effect'
WHAT THEY SAID?: "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," read a club statement. "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. "Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."
More to follow...
Editors' Picks
- Messi's last dance: There will be tears as the GOAT says goodbye to the World Cup
- Kylian Mbappe: France's enfant terrible - and potential World Cup saviour
- Redemption? England sensation Saka just cemented his status as a Three Lions superstar
- No stopping big-game Bale! USMNT winners, losers & ratings as Wales answer Weah's World Cup goal