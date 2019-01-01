Man Utd complete £50m Wan-Bissaka signing

The 21-year-old right-back has been snapped up on a long-term contract following a breakout season with Crystal Palace

have completed the signing of full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal worth £50 million ($63m).

The Under-21 international underwent a medical at United’s Carrington training complex on Thursday having returned from the Young Lions’ unsuccessful tilt at the European Under-21 Championship in .

And now the club has announced that they have wrapped up the signing of the highly-rated 21-year-old, making him their second addition of the summer following on from the deal which brought Daniel James to Old Trafford from Swansea City.

United and Palace had negotiated long and hard over the exact details of the transfer fee, with a sell-on clause in Wilfried Zaha’s switch from Old Trafford to Selhurst Park in 2015 having become a bone of contention as Palace wanted to remove the 25 per cent demand removed in return for allowing Wan-Bissaka to leave.

But the two sides finally settled on an initial £45m outlay, with a target-related £5m due at a later point.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of Wan-Bissaka: “Aaron is one of the best upcoming defenders in the Premier League. He has the right work ethic, talent and mentality to play for Manchester United and he fits exactly the type of player that we are looking to bring into the squad to help us improve and push on further.

“Aaron is a young, hungry player and eager to learn and that’s important at his age. I am delighted he has signed with us and we look forward to continuing his tremendous development so far.”

Article continues below

Wan-Bissaka added: “It’s an unbelievable feeling and an honour to call myself a Manchester United player and something I know that only a small number of players have the privilege to say.

“I can’t wait to get going and integrated into the squad. I will have a short break now after the European Championships but I’m looking forward to starting training with the manager and my new team-mates on the pre-season tour.”

It is yet to be decided when the youngster will join up with United for pre-season training since he has only recently ended his 2018-19 campaign. The senior United squad are due to reconvene on Monday and will fly to to begin their summer tour the following week.