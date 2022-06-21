Ex-Man Utd & City star Tevez takes first management job at Argentine outfit Rosario Central

Having decided to hang up his boots at the age of 38, the former striker is ready to cut his coaching teeth

Former Manchester United, West Ham, Juventus and Manchester City striker Carlos Tevez is taking his first steps into management after inheriting the reins at Argentine outfit Rosario Central.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement from playing in 2021, following the death of his father, and is now taking on a new challenge as coaching teeth are cut in his homeland.

There had been some confusion as to whether Tevez had the qualification required in order to become a boss at Rosario, but a deal has been announced and he will be taking his boundless energy into the dugout.

Is Tevez ready to be a coach?

A man that earned 76 caps for Argentina in his playing days is looking forward to putting his tactical acumen to the test.

Tevez has previously said of moving into management: “I am really excited about the project I am putting together with my brothers and Chapa Retegui.

“I have decided to coach.

“We have been working together for four or five months and we are putting together a really good, global project. I am really into this.”

📝😄 ¡Carlos Tévez es el DT de #RosarioCentral!



El Apache se convirtió en el nuevo entrenador auriazul, tras firmar contrato con el Club por 12 meses. Carlos "el Chapa" Retegui, será integrante de su cuerpo técnico.#VamosCanalla 💪🏼🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/5APtaJjtiX — Rosario Central (@RosarioCentral) June 21, 2022

