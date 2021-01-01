Manchester United youngster Chong joins Club Brugge after Werder Bremen loan cancelled

The Dutch winger will continue his development in Belgium after an underwhelming spell in the Bundesliga

Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong has joined Club Brugge after seeing his loan at Werder Bremen cancelled.

Chong moved to Werder on a season-long deal in the summer transfer window, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unable to offer him regular minutes in the first team at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old featured in 13 Bundesliga matches for the German club in the first half of the 2020-21 campaign, but never quite managed to nail down a spot in Florian Kohfeldt's starting XI.

He only started four games for the club in total across all competitions, and was an unused substitute during their 1-1 draw with Schalke on Saturday.

United and Werder have mutually agreed to cut Chong's loan stint at Weser Stadium short, and he will now continue his development in Belgium with Club Brugge.

The talented young winger played against Brugge for the Red Devils in the Europa League last term, but will now be tasked with helping them try to progress in the same competition over the next six months.

Welkom Nabil Dirar & Tahith Chong! 🔵⚫



Club heeft een princiepsakkoord met beide spelers! 👊🏼



MEER | https://t.co/0J3ZpuALIt pic.twitter.com/4jqDOx7ynY — Club Brugge KV (@ClubBrugge) January 30, 2021

The Belgian Pro League leaders announced Chong's arrival along with the signing of Nabil Dirar from Fenerbahce on Saturday, while the former said his final goodbyes to Werder on social media.

"It's been a pleasure to represent this club (Bremen) for the last few months," he wrote on Twitter. "Even though it wasn't long, I learnt a lot and I leave the club with some great memories and friendships. Good luck for the rest of the season."

It’s been a pleasure to represent this club for the last few months. Even though it wasn’t long, I learnt a lot and I leave the club with some great memories and friendships. Good luck for the rest of the season 🙏🏾🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pmGHgO3o1e — Tahith Chong (@TahithC) January 30, 2021

Brugge are due to play Standard Liege in their next league fixture on Sunday, but Chong will likely have to wait to make his debut until they take on Olsa Brakel in a Belgian Cup clash three days later.

United officials will hope that their academy graduate can make a bigger impact at Jan Breydel Stadium than he did in Germany, with his current contract at Old Trafford not due to expire until 2022.

Chong has only made 16 appearances for the Red Devils since stepping up to senior level in 2018 and has not yet opened his scoring account for the club.