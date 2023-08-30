Who can Man Utd get in the Champions League group stage draw?

Man Utd have returned to the elite club competition after just one season away, but which teams could they potentially face in the group stage draw?

Manchester United are back where they belong historically which is in the Champions League - the most coveted competition in Europe.

They ended up finishing third in the Premier League, leapfrogging Newcastle to that position after a tight battle between the two clubs throughout the 2022/23 season.

After failing to win the Europa League last year, Erik ten Hag will be massively eager for his team to leave a positive impression and make a deep run in the most prestigious club competition in football. It all starts with the group stages, which raises the all-important question – who could Manchester United face?

Article continues below

GOAL takes a look at Manchester United's potential opponents in the opening round of the 2023/24 Champions League edition...

Which 2023/24 Champions League pot are Man Utd in?

Thanks to their last season's Premier League position and their superior UEFA coefficient, Manchester United will be in Pot 2 for the group stage draw – alongside some other stellar names who they, thankfully, won’t be facing in the opening round of the competition.

Pot 2 Country Real Madrid Spain Manchester United England Inter Milan Italy Borussia Dortmund Germany Atletico Madrid Spain RB Leipzig Germany Porto Portugal Arsenal England

Who are Manchester United likely to face in the 2023/24 Champions League group stages

As alluded to above, Manchester United have been assigned Pot 2, meaning that they will not face any teams from the same pot. That includes some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Premier League rivals Arsenal and serial Champions League winners Real Madrid, joined by the likes of beaten finalists Inter, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, and Porto.

The Red Devils will face up against three other teams in the group stage, one from each of the remaining pots. It's an incredibly strong range of teams across all pots, which means there will be more huge encounters in the group stage.

Ideally, United fans would want a well-balanced group with a couple of favourable clashes and a glamour tie so as to give their beloved team the best chance of progressing to the knockout stage.

The first thing many fans will look for is the perceived beatable sides from Pot 1. Generally, the champions of Portugal or the Netherlands, as well as the current holders of the Europa League, are often seen as a favorable draw.

Getty

In this case, those lightweight teams are Benfica, Feyenoord, and Sevilla, albeit Manchester United supporters are tired of the Andalusian side after being dumped out of the Europa League quarter-finals by the La Liga outfit last time out and would want to avoid them entirely.

The rest of the Pot 1 contains heavyweights such as Barcelona, Napoli, Bayern Munich, and PSG, all of whom could be placed in a group with The Reds.

Manchester City are also in Pot 1 after winning the competition for the first time in their history last season. United will not be able to face their city rivals in the group stage, however, due to the UEFA ruling that states clubs from the same country cannot be pitted against each other in the group stages. Similarly, they can't be drawn to Newcastle United from Pot 4.At the time of writing, there are only five teams that are currently confirmed to be in Pot 3; Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg, AC Milan, Lazio, and Red Star Belgrade. Spanish side Real Sociedad, who shared a Europa League group with United this season, and Scottish Champions Celtic are also likely to be assigned Pot 3.

The same goes for Pot 4, with only three clubs confirmed as of yet, including Newcastle United, who secured a fairytale return to Europe's premier club competition after an outstanding 2022/23 campaign under Eddie Howe. The Magpies have so far been joined in the pot by Union Berlin and Lens.

The remaining berths in Pot 3 and Pot 4 will be decided once the qualifying campaign has reached its conclusion.

When is the Champions League Group Stage Draw?

Manchester United will not know their fate until the draw takes place on August 31, with qualifiers finishing a day earlier.

