Ten Hag era off to awful start as Man Utd stunned by brilliant Brighton

Ewan Gennery|
Fernandes Man Utd 2022-23Getty Images
Erik ten Hag's first game in charge of Manchester United turned into a nightmare as Brighton secured a shock 2-1 win at Old Trafford

  • Gross double seals Seagulls victory
  • Ronaldo fails to inspire comeback
  • Brighton's first-ever Old Trafford win

WHAT HAPPENED? A first-half brace from Pascal Gross gave Brighton a 2-0 half-time lead as United were booed off at half-time.

Ten Hag introduced Cristiano Ronaldo from the bench shortly after the break, and though United pulled one back through an Alexis Mac Allister own goal, they could not battle back to earn a point.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hope was high at Old Trafford after a bright pre-season, but United have come back to Earth with a bump following this loss.

Further new signings are clearly required if Ten Hag is going to be able to guide the club back towards the top of the table.

THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Ten Hag Man Utd 2022-23Getty Images
Gross Brighton 2022-23Getty Images
Fred the Red Man Utd 2022-23Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? This is Brighton's first ever win against United at Old Trafford. They had only ever previously drawn two games at the stadium against the Red Devils.

WHAT'S THE VIBE?

Neville and Keane have started already - United's expectations for the season could be about to nosedive.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? United travel to Brentford on Saturday, where Christian Eriksen will face his former club.

