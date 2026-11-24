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New Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly eyeing a summer raid on Borussia Dortmund for frustrated 17-year-old USMNT wonderkid Mathis Albert. Having previously worked with the highly-rated attacker while coaching the United States, the Argentine could offer him a route to Old Trafford if his limited minutes in Germany continue.

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Pochettino monitors frustrated Dortmund teenager

According to Sky Germany, Pochettino could push United to sign Albert amid his lack of regular action at Dortmund. The 17-year-old attacking talent has been restricted to just 128 minutes across three appearances this season, sparking dissatisfaction over his sporting situation. He was handed a rare outing on Saturday, coming off the bench in the 72nd minute of Dortmund's 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Argentine admires young American attacker

Pochettino knows Albert's qualities well, having nurtured the youngster early on and handed him his senior call-up during his spell as United States head coach. Following his recent appointment at Old Trafford, the connection between the two has gained fresh momentum as the Red Devils plan for the future.

The report states that Pochettino remains a big admirer of his former international charge and believes "Albert needs to play" to fulfil his potential. Should the teenager's situation in the Bundesliga fail to improve over the coming months, the Argentine coach could offer him the chance to earn more regular first-team minutes in England.

Teenager already broke USMNT record

Widely regarded as one of Dortmund's brightest academy prospects, Albert is still waiting for a genuine senior breakthrough in Germany. Across all competitions, he has made four first-team appearances for BVB, with his only start to date coming in the first round of the DFB Cup back in early September.

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At international level, however, he has already collected five caps for the United States. On September 30, 2026, he netted in a 4-2 win over Chile at 17 years and 131 days old to become the USMNT's youngest-ever goalscorer in just his second outing, though Cavan Sullivan broke that mark four days later against Mexico aged 17 years and six days.

Summer window could prove decisive

A winter transfer is currently off the table, with the German outlet noting that Albert wants to see how the rest of the campaign unfolds first. He will closely monitor his playing time at Dortmund over the next few months before deciding on his next step. If his frustration persists, Pochettino and United are poised to make a concrete summer move.