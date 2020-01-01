Man Utd were after Bale & Fabregas but Kroos is my biggest transfer regret, says Moyes

The former Red Devils boss was unable to bring superstar performers into Old Trafford during his brief time at the helm, much to his frustration

David Moyes says missing out on Toni Kroos during his time as manager remains his biggest transfer regret, with the German midfielder ranked above Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas.

The Red Devils had been in the market for a number of superstar names after seeing Sir Alex Ferguson head into retirement during the summer of 2013.

Moyes had been handed the most prestigious and demanding of coaching posts, with the Scot lured away from an 11-year spell at .

He was given money to spend, with the plan being to acquire the likes of Kroos, Bale and Fabregas.

United ended up missing out on all three, with World Cup winner Kroos opting to leave for in 2014.

His presence could have helped the Red Devils to avoid the slump they ultimately hit, with Moyes lasting a matter of months before being ushered through the exits.

Asked by beIN SPORTS to pick out his biggest recruitment regret, the now West Ham boss said: “Toni Kroos would certainly be the one.

“At that time we were very much after Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas.

“But I’ve got to say prior to that, at , we were really close to a lot of good players. We just couldn't quite get them over the line on several occasions.”

Moyes is currently taking in a second spell with the Hammers, having also worked at and Sunderland since leaving Old Trafford.

He has always maintained that he has no regrets at having agreed to succeed Ferguson and believes he has enjoyed a productive coaching career despite flopping at United.

The 56-year-old added: “I believe so, because of experience as much as anything.

“I think when you've got over 900 hundred games under your belt, the majority of them in the Premier League, I think it gives you that experience of working at that level and working with different players.

“But I’ve got to say every club I’ve been at has been great. Every club.

“Manchester United, Sunderland, have shown me different things. [I've] experienced different parts of it and I think that’s why now, when you get to this stage at this level, I think you’re in a better position to manage.

“I think I’ll always look back and regret leaving Everton because of the team and the players I had built at that time. But I’ll never be regretful for joining Manchester United or doing what I’ve done.”