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Manchester United defender Ayden Heaven is reportedly considering his future at Old Trafford after just one match under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. The 20-year-old was left as an unused substitute during the demoralising 4-0 defeat against Liverpool, leading to immediate questions about his role in the new era.

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Heaven weighs up January exit amid relegation battle

According to the BBC, Heaven fears his minutes will shrink as Pochettino leans on experienced players to haul United out of the relegation zone. While the defender prefers a January loan move, he would also consider a permanent exit.

United want defensive reinforcements this winter and have been linked with Fulham's Calvin Bassey. Further arrivals at the back would push Heaven even further down the pecking order.

Fulham and Barcelona are both tracking the 20-year-old, as per the report, having previously tried to sign him when he left Arsenal for Old Trafford in February 2025.

Managerial upheaval stalls young defender's progress

Constant change in the dugout has disrupted Heaven's development across nearly two years in Manchester. Pochettino is already the third permanent manager the centre-back has played under at the club.

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Despite signing a deal until 2029 with an option for an extra year, regular starts have proved elusive. Heaven has made 32 appearances overall, but has started only twice in 11 Premier League games and twice in four Champions League outings this season.

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Pochettino demands squad input and holds player talks

Although appointed as head coach rather than manager, Pochettino insists he expects a major say in squad decisions alongside team selection.

"I was head coach, coach, manager, and in the end it's not changing too much, because I think the way that we work is indifferent to the title description," Pochettino said. "I know that being a head coach, I am the guy that is going to decide the squad for Sunday and I'm going to pick the starting XI. Of course that in the future, I would like to be involved in all the main decisions that will happen on the squad. That is in the end, Manchester United is a football club, no?"

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The former Spurs and Chelsea boss has also held individual talks with his squad. "I think it's important for the players to listen to what they need to say, to understand the place that they are in all the areas," he added. "It's not only on the field, even off the field and what is going on, that is important."

Champions League test awaits ahead of crucial window

United must quickly regroup from their heavy defeat to Liverpool before facing Sporting in their fifth Champions League league phase match. A strong European display is vital to steady the ship under Pochettino.

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For Heaven, the coming weeks serve as a pivotal audition. Unless he forces his way into Pochettino's plans, a January move looks increasingly likely.