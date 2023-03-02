Man Utd's Antony will 'learn the hard way' for 'trying to make a fool' out of opponents, insists Roy Keane

Roy Keane has insisted that Manchester United star Antony "will have to learn the hard way" if he continues "trying to make a fool" out of opponents.

WHAT HAPPENED? Since joining Manchester United from Ajax last summer, the Brazilian has struggled with minor injuries which have sporadically kept him out of action. He missed United's last three Premier League outings due to a knock, and the first leg of their Europa League play-off encounter with Barcelona before making a scoring return from the bench in the second leg at Old Trafford. Antony then started United's Carabao Cup final triumph over Newcastle and was back in Erik ten Hag's lineup for their 3-1 FA Cup fifth-round win against West Ham on Wednesday night. Former Red Devils' skipper Keane believes that Antony will need to adapt his style in order to avoid any further fitness setbacks, and cut down on his flamboyance on the ball, which is making him a "target" for opposition players.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think he will have to learn the hard way. Players have targeted him - we saw that at the weekend, where he is trying to make a fool of people and players have tried to go through the back of him, so he will have to learn quickly otherwise he will pick up more injuries," The United legend told ITV Sport before the West Ham game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony has been inconsistent with his performances for United, and was reprimanded by his manager Ten Hag for showboating during a Europa League fixture against Sheriff in October. Still, the Brazil international has been a regular in the United team during his debut season and boasts eight goals and three assists from 29 appearances for the club so far.

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? The winger will hope to start again when Manchester United play Liverpool in a crunch Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday.