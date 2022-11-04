Man City vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Defending champions Manchester City will host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium for their twelfth Premier League fixture of the season on Saturday. The Citizens are second in the league standings, just two points behind leaders Arsenal and cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the season.
Interestingly, both teams have suffered just one defeat in their last five league outings although the visitors have dropped more points compared to the hosts. Fulham will hope to surprise Pep Guardiola's team and keep their four-match unbeaten run going.
Man City vs Fulham date & kick-off time
Game:
Manchester City vs Fulham
Date:
November 5, 2022
Kick-off:
3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET / 8:30 pm IST
Venue:
Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Stream:
|fuboTV (start with a free trial)
How to watch Man City vs Fulham on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
The game between Man City and Fulham isn't being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).
Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
Universo, USA Network
UK
N/A
N/A
India
Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD
Hotstar
Man City squad and team news
Pep Guardiola will have to take a call on Erling Haaland who has missed the last two matches due to an injury. He remains a doubt for the game.
While Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker remain unavailable while Manuel Akanji has recovered and is fit to play.
Man City predicted XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ortega, Ederson, Carson
Defenders
Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis
Midfielders
Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer
Forwards
Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez
Fulham squad and team news
Fulham boss Marcos Silva will be without Neeskens Kebano who is out of action due to a ruptured Achilles.
The team will also be without Bobby Decordova-Reid who has picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and will serve a one-game ban.
Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; James, Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Rodak, Leno
Defenders
Tete, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Ream, Mbabu, Diop, Robinson
Midfielders
Reed, Kebano, Wilson, Cairney, Solomon, Chalobah, Pereira, Willian, James, Onomah, Palhinha
Forwards
Mitrović, Decordova-Reid, Vinícius