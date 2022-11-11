Man City vs Brentford: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch Manchester City vs Brentford on TV in the UK, U.S and India

Defending champions Manchester City will host Brentford at the Etihad Stadium for their 14th Premier League fixture of the season on Saturday. The Cityzens are second in the league standings, just two points behind leaders Arsenal, and will want to finish strongly heading into the World Cup break.

Pep Guardiola's team has only lost to Liverpool this season and are unbeaten in six matches in all competitions. It will be a difficult away trip for Brentford who have managed to win just once in their previous five league outings.

GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Man City vs Brentford date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester City vs Brentford Date: November 12, 2022 Kick-off: 12:30pm GMT / 7:30am ET / 6:00 pm IST Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Man City vs Brentford on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

The game between Man City and Brentford will be on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the United Kingdom (UK).

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.

Man City squad and team news

Guardiola will have to make a late fitness decision on Erling Haaland who has missed the last three matches due to an injury. He remains a doubt for the game.

Kalvin Phillips is finally available for selection and Kyle Walker is also nearing a return following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The full-back is in the England squad for the World Cup but will not feature for City this weekend.

Joao Cancelo, who served his one-match suspension, will return to action against Brentford.

Man City predicted XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish

Position Players Goalkeepers Ortega, Ederson, Carson Defenders Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gómez, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders Phillips, Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer Forwards Haaland, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez

Brentford squad and team news

Head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed that Kristoffer Ajer, Shandon Baptiste, Aaron Hickey and Pontus Jansson are unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Jorgensen, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney.