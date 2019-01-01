Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Wolves

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Monday

Manchester City should be at close to full strength for the visit of Wolves on Monday night.

Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva have minutes under their belts after some set-backs over Christmas and are very likely to start as City return to league action following their victory over Liverpool.

MAN CITY INJURIES

Sergio Aguero has missed the last two games with an illness but should be in contention for Monday. Editors' Picks Fact or fiction? Breaking down De Jong, Ndombele and Man City’s long-term transfer targets

'From love to hate' - How Nasri's relationship with Arsenal turned poisonous

Super-sub Lukaku can be the 'new Solskjaer' for Man Utd

Arsenal close in on loan move for Barcelona winger Denis Suarez

Benjamin Mendy is still on the sidelines but should be back by the start of February. Claudio Bravo is another long-term absentee with an Achilles problem.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

Neither side have any suspensions.

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Fabian Delph could return at left-back following his ban, although he was eligible to play against Burton.

Aside from that it could be a pretty straight-forward selection to guess. Pep Guardiola is sure to take Wolves seriously and therefore will pick his strongest midfielders, as long as there are no unforeseen set-backs over the weekend.

Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane seem to be the first-choice wingers at the moment and they seem likely to start either side of Aguero, as long as he is fit enough to play.

Article continues below

WOLVES TEAM NEWS

Nuno Espirito Santo appears to have a full strength side.

OPTA MATCH FACTS

Manchester City have won five of their last six home top-flight meetings with Wolves (D1), since a 2-3 defeat in December 1979.

Wolves have picked up one win in their last 10 matches with Man City in all competitions (D3 L6), a 2-1 win at Molineux in the Premier League in October 2010.

Manchester City haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last six Premier League home games, their longest run without one at the Etihad since a run of eight ending in December 2015.

If David Silva plays it will be his 267th Premier League appearance – more than any other Manchester City player in the competition’s history.

Coming into this weekend, Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero has had a hand in 12 home goals in the Premier League this season (8 goals, 4 assists), more than any other player in the competition.

TV COVERAGE & KICK-OFF TIME

Kick off is 20:00 GMT (15:00 ET) on Monday, and will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.