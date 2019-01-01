Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Burnley

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Turf Moor on Sunday

Pep Guardiola will be sweating over the state of his midfield for 's crucial game at on Sunday.

City need to win at Turf Moor to keep up their push for the Premier League title, as they are just one point ahead of .

But, after seeing two of his star midfielders limp off during Wednesday's win at , Guardiola may need to shuffle his pack.

Man City Injuries

Kevin De Bruyne is doubtful after being substituted against last weekend.

Fernandinho was replaced early in the first half against Manchester United, while Ilkay Gundogan, who regularly stands in for the Brazilian at the back of City's midfield, also went off near the end.

John Stones and Benjamin Mendy are both doubtful after missing out on the 18 at Old Trafford on Wednesday, although the international may not have been left out for fitness reasons.

Man City Suspensions

Neither side have any suspensions.

Man City Potential Starting Line-Up

If just one of Fernandinho, Gundogan or even De Bruyne is fit, things will be much easier in midfield. Bernardo Silva is capable of dropping back, as he did to great effect in midweek.

That would mean Leroy Sane would play on the left wing, alongside Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

If City have at least two of their main midfielders fit, however, there is a good chance that Bernardo would return to the front three and Sane would drop back to the bench.

In defence, Vincent Kompany could be called upon once again for his aerial prowess, in particular,, but it would be no surprise to see Nicolas Otamendi come in to do a similar job.

Article continues below

Burnley Team News

Phil Bardsley is a doubt after missing the past few matches with a gashed leg.

Peter Crouch is also touch and go with an abdominal injury, while Steven Defour and Aaron Lennon are long-term absentees.

Opta Match Facts

Burnley are winless in their last seven meetings with Man City in all competitions (D1 L6) since a 1-0 win in March 2015.

Man City have beaten Burnley 5-0 twice this season in all competitions. No team has ever scored 5+ goals against another three times in a single season in English Football League history.

Excluding teams to have won the Premier League title themselves, Burnley have the best win ratio against reigning Premier League champions than any other side in the competition’s history (44% - P9 W4 D1 L4).

17 of Man City’s last 22 goals in all competitions against Burnley have come in the second half of matches, including eight of their 10 this season.

Burnley have won just one of their last 15 home Premier League games against ‘big six’ opponents (W1 D2 L12), though it was their last such match at Turf Moor against Tottenham.

Man City striker Sergio Aguero has scored eight goals in his last seven meetings with Burnley in all competitions.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 2:05pm BST (9:05am ET) on Sunday, and will be shown on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. It will be shown on NBC in the United States, and on various channels around the world.