'Shower of sh*t' - Man City superfan Liam Gallagher hits out at Premier League over financial allegations

Ex-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has taken aim at the Premier League amid the news they will investigate Man City over alleged financial breaches.

City to be investigated over alleged breaches

WHAT HAPPENED? Following the news that Manchester City had been charged with numerous breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, music royalty and City fan Gallagher has protested online, in defence of the club he supports.

WHAT THEY SAID: Not holding back his opinion, a tweet from Gallagher's official account reads: "The Premier league are BIG BULLYS Investigate 1 Investigate them all you shower of sh*t"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: An investigation into City's finances took the world by surprise - and so too the club according to their official statement on the matter. And having been beaten by Tottenham the day before, the news is yet another body blow in what is proving to be a tricky campaign for the Citizens.

City are said to have breached the regulations more than 100 times in an investigation that has been pieced together over four years, and are unable to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport unlike in the case brought against them by UEFA in 2020.

WHAT NEXT? With the matter unlikely to be resolved in the near future, City must move forward and attempt to shake off the damage of defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They next face Aston Villa at home before a potentially season-defining clash away to Arsenal.