A Man City masterstroke! Why Pep Guardiola's side will pocket over £10m+ from Romeo Lavia's big-money transfer move to Chelsea

Chelsea have splashed out £58 million ($74m) on making Romeo Lavia their latest signing, with Manchester City set to pocket over £10m from that deal.

Teenage midfielder off to Stamford Bridge

Spent one season at Southampton

City included sell-on clause in deal with Saints

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 19-year-old midfielder is heading to Stamford Bridge after spending the 2022-23 campaign at Southampton. The youngster impressed during his solitary season with the Saints, despite suffering relegation out of the Premier League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lavia is now on the move again, with the Belgian starlet linking up with top-flight heavyweights in west London. Chelsea have spent big on the teenager’s current ability and future potential, but their lavish acquisition has financially benefited the reigning Premier League champions.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That is because Manchester City included a 20 per cent sell-on clause in the transfer package that took Lavia off their books and to Southampton in 2022. They always rated Lavia highly, but fierce competition for places at the Etihad Stadium meant that he had to look elsewhere for regular game time.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will have no qualms about further lining City’s pockets if Lavia makes the desired impact in a different shade of Blue, with new head coach Mauricio Pochettino being given the same kind of backing in the transfer market by the Todd Boehly-led ownership team as his predecessors Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter enjoyed.