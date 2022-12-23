Man City vs Liverpool: Police launch investigation after girl injured by pint 'weighted by coins' & disabled fans suffer alleged racist abuse during cup clash

One fan was hit in the head by a projectile and another was ejected for alleged racist abuse in the Carabao Cup clash between Man City and Liverpool.

City beat Liverpool in Carabao Cup

City supporter injured, Liverpool fans allegedly racially abused

Two clubs condemn incidents unanimously

WHAT HAPPENED? A police investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old Man City supporter sustained head injuries at Etihad Stadium after being hit by a plastic cup 'weighted with coins' thrown from the Liverpool section, according to The Telegraph. Sources have confirmed to GOAL that a City fan was also ejected from the stadium for alleged racist abuse of disabled Liverpool supporters. The match ended 3-2 to the hosts.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a joint statement in the aftermath of the game, City and Liverpool said: "Manchester City FC, Liverpool FC and the Chairs from our supporter groups have worked together in recent weeks to remind fans of our expectations and both clubs would like to thank the vast majority of fans for their behaviour at last night’s Carabao Cup match at the Etihad Stadium.

"It is however hugely disappointing that there were a number of incidents during last night’s match that are wholly unacceptable. These incidents will be fully investigated, reported to the police and the individuals who are found to be responsible will be subject to the sanction process of their respective club.

"Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC are fully committed to working together to eradicate these issues from our fixtures. They have no place in football," the statement read.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Greater Manchester Police are investigating the incident involving a teenage girl. “A 15-year-old girl was treated for head injuries and we will be investigating," a statement read.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY & LIVERPOOL? Pep Guardiola's men will return to action on December 28 against Leeds United whereas Liverpool will meet Aston Villa on Boxing Day.