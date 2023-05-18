Man City launch legal challenge against Premier League’s 115 alleged FFP rule breaches - as barrister in charge is an Arsenal fan

Manchester City have launched a legal challenge against the Premier League's FFP charges over the barrister in charge of the disciplinary process.

City unhappy with Arsenal fan barrister

Also question legality of investigation

They face 115 Premier League charges

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Times, City are questioning the legality of the investigation and the involvement of the barrister looking into the charges, who is apparently an Arsenal fan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City are facing 115 charges from the Premier League for allegedly breaking financial rules. But they are unhappy that Murray Rosen KC, the head of the Premier League’s independent judicial panel, states on his chambers’ website that he is a “member of the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) and Arsenal FC". Neither City nor the Premier League have commented on the report.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The possibility that City may have broken the rules has the potential to overshadow the progress made by Pep Guardiola at the Etihad in recent years. The Catalan tactician's current side are on the brink of a fifth Premier League title in six years, as well as the club's first ever Champions League trophy.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? As they await the outcome of the investigation and their challenge to it, on the pitch City are preparing for their final two league games, as well as the FA Cup final against Manchester United and the Champions League final versus Inter.