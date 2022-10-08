Man City humiliation can't summarise Man Utd's season, says Antony

Manchester United winger Antony says his side must not let last week's lopsided defeat at Manchester City define their season.

Antony expects tough game vs Everton

United must bounce back from last week's loss

Winger says United must "impose" themselves

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils were humiliated last week when they lost 6-3 to City, even as Antony scored in the 56th minute. Erik ten Hag's team are now up against an Everton side on a seven-game unbeaten run, and Antony believes his team must take control of the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We know it's going to be a difficult, tough game. My team-mates have already spoken to me about this fixture," he told Premier League Productions. "They said it will be difficult. We have to impose our game, show our strength. We shouldn't get worked up and let our heads go down because of one game [at City], one result.

"Sadly, we lost the last [league] game but, when you think about it, we've beaten Liverpool and the league leaders Arsenal. Our season can't be summarised by just one game. We're now focused on the match against Everton and, God willing, we will get the three points."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony has now scored in both of his Premier League appearances since joining United from Ajax and will hope to guide his team to a fifth victory of the season in the English top-flight this weekend.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? After Antony and his United team-mates take on Everton on Sunday, they will return to Europa League action with a home game against Omonia Nicosia, who they beat 3-2 on Thursday.