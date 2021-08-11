Manchester City star Foden confirms he will miss 'around three or four weeks' with foot injury

The 21-year-old has not played since suffering the problem in training ahead of the Euro 2020 final

Manchester City star Phil Foden estimates that he will miss another three to four weeks as he continues his recovery from a foot injury.

Foden suffered the injury in training ahead of the Euro 2020 final and was forced to watch on as England fell to Italy in a penalty shootout.

The 21-year-old will now aim to be fit by September as City prepare to embark on their Premier League title defence against Tottenham on Sunday.

What was said?

"It's still a little bit sore," Foden told Sky Sports of the foot problem. "It was such a shame to do it before the Euro final, but I'm working hard in the gym. Hopefully it flies by and I can get back on the pitch."

When asked how much time he'd miss, Foden responded: “I’d say around three to four weeks more."

What games could Foden miss?

Foden appears likely to miss City's first three league matches of the season against Spurs, Norwich and Arsenal. Should his recovery go smoothly, Foden could make his City return for a match against Leicester City on September 11.

Foden is also in doubt for England's upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers, with the Three Lions set to face Hungary, Andorra and Poland between September 2 and 8.

Who could replace Foden?

With Foden out, City boss Pep Guardiola has no shortage of options to call upon, such as Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling and new signing Jack Grealish.

Speaking about Grealish, Foden said: "We are close, when I first went to England we just got on really well on and off the pitch. I'm really happy he's signed here. He's fearless on the ball. He can just change a game on his own, so I believe that he's a really special player and he's going to be key for us."

