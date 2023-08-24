Price set! Man City told how much to pay to land Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace after giving up on Lucas Paqueta

Manchester City have been informed of the price tag that Crystal Palace have set for Eberechi Eze.

City in for Eze after giving up on Paqueta

Palace inform City of their demands

Guardiola also has Matheus Nunes on his shortlist

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Evening Standard, City have been told that they need to shell out at least £70 million ($88.60m) for Eze after their initial interest in Lucas Paqueta from West Ham United was disrupted by an ongoing Football Association (FA) inquiry related to potential betting breaches. City are keen to add a midfielder after seeing Kevin De Bruyne sidelined with a serious hamstring injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eze has two years left on his contract which has led Palace to put a high price on the player. Moreover, with 10 goals and four assists, the player had a sensational 2022-23 campaign which has also seen his price rise.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Eze's previous club QPR will also get a 20 per cent cut of the fee if he is sold as they included a sell-on clause when they transferred him to Palace in 2020.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if City match the asking price of Palace or choose to set their sights on other options. They also reportedly have Wolves' Matheus Nunes on their shortlist after cooling interest in Paqueta.