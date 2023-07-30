Manchester City have reportedly made a big decision on Joao Cancelo’s future, with the Portuguese set to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile 29-year-old appeared destined to sever ties with the Premier League champions this summer after seeing a loan move to Bayern Munich sanctioned in January. A €70 million (£60m/$77m) purchase option was included in that deal, but said clause will not be triggered by the German title holders.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: That has led to Cancelo sparking talk of renewed interest from Barcelona, who have been monitoring his situation for some time, and Arsenal – who lured Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko away from City in 2022.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Sun now reports that no deal will be done as Cancelo is set to be offered a clean slate by Pep Guardiola. The demanding Catalan coach is said to have been impressed by the Portugal international’s “attitude and humility” during a pre-season tour of Asia. He will now be included in City’s plans for 2023-24.

WHAT NEXT? Cancelo, who has taken in 154 appearances for City, is under contract at the Etihad through to 2027 and will be retained by Guardiola as Kyle Walker is being linked with a move to Bayern – leaving the Blues in need of another defensive option that can handle the demands of the inverted full-back role that they now favour.