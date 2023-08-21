Hope for Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool? Gabri Veiga's move to Napoli stalls amid 'tense exchanges' with Celta Vigo

- Veiga was in talks with Napoli
- €36m (£31m/$39m) deal was discussed
- Has not travelled for medical
WHAT HAPPENED? Napoli appeared to be closing in on a deal to sign Veiga from the Spanish club, but the deal now seems to be in doubt. Fabrizio Romano has reported that there has been 'tense exchanges' between the two sides, and the deal is now considered to be in doubt.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Veiga has previously been linked with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, and it remains to be seen if any of those three clubs would be willing to test the waters were the deal to take Veiga to Serie A to fall apart.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Napoli had booked a medical for Veiga, such was their confidence of signing him, but he has yet to travel for the procedure. The Spain U21 international made 56 appearances for Vigo, scoring 11 goals.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty Images
Getty
WHAT NEXT? The saga seems likely to take another few twists as the summer transfer deadline approaches.