Man City boss Pep Guardiola swerves FA punishment for provocative celebration against Liverpool - but Reds face charge

Pep Guardiola will not be charged for his behaviour on the touchline at the Eithad but the Reds could be in trouble for surrounding the referee.

Guardiola celebrated in front of Liverpool subs

Will not be punished by FA

Liverpool players could be charged for protests

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City beat Liverpool 4-1 on Saturday in a game which saw Guardiola bizarrely celebrate Julian Alvarez's equaliser in Kostas Tsimikas' face and shake Arthur Melo's hand. The gesture drew criticism but Guardiola insisted it was not disrespectful. The City boss will not face any retrospective action from the Football Association either, according to the Liverpoool Echo. However, the Reds may find themselves in hot water after players hounded referee Simon Hooper and called for a red card for Rodri after a foul on Cody Gakpo. The Spain international had already been booked but did not receive a second yellow card for his challenge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola may escape a charge but other managers have been punished for their touchline behaviour this season. Jurgen Klopp received a one-match ban after confronting an assistant referee when the two sides met earlier this campaign, while Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel were also sanctioned for a clash on the touchline in August during the derby between Chelsea and Tottenham.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have lost five of their 10 Premier League matches in 2022-23, already more defeats than in the whole of 2022 (P35 W24 D7 L4).

WHAT NEXT? The Reds are back in action on Tuesday against Chelsea in the Premier League. Manchester City's next fixture is at Southampton on Saturday.