Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted he's pondering some "ridiculous ideas" ahead of his side's derby clash with Manchester United.

City fixture list piling up

Set to take on Southampton on Wednesday

Might make several changes against United

WHAT HAPPENED? City are currently preparing for Wednesday's trip to Southampton in the League Cup, but also have one eye on a derby showdown against United this weekend. Given the quick turnaround between matches, Guardiola has been forced to think of springing a selection shock at Old Trafford so that his players remain fresh. However, the City boss has also admitted that he has yet to review United's recent games in order to come up with a firm game plan.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I have a few ideas, thoughts – ridiculous ones against United – but still I didn’t watch their last games,” Guardiola told reporters.

“I have to see the way they play at home and if they change something. I still have to review it; that is why I don’t have a clear lineup [yet] against United.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guardiola has been known to tinker with his line-ups and formations in marquee clashes. In January 2020, City got the better of United without a striker as he deployed two false nines in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie. However, his move to play without a holding midfielder against Chelsea in the 2020-21 Champions League final backfired as his team lost 1-0.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? The reigning Premier League champions will face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday before a clash with Tottenham five days later.